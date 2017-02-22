Rachelle Friedman

Her little helper! Rachelle Chapman, known to many as the "Paralyzed Bride," shared a cute video of her young daughter, Kaylee, doing the laundry — and though it's several months old, it's going newly viral.



Chapman, 31, posted the clip on her Facebook page last year, but it resurfaced recently. The video, which has garnered more than 11,000 views, shows Chapman telling Kaylee to transfer a pile of clothes from the laundry basket to the machine. Kaylee, who turns 2 in April, squeals and appears happy with herself.

"Can you put it in there? Yay! Good job," Chapman, who's sitting in a wheelchair, says.



Chapman was proud of her accomplishment too. "I just taught my 13-month-old to do laundry. No big deal," she captioned the post at the time.

The Knightdale, North Carolina, resident is a stay-at-home mom. She first made headlines in November 2010 after she was involved in a terrifying accident when she hit her head at the bottom of a pool during her own bachelorette party.

"It was playful, but it went wrong," she told ABC News after the incident. "I remember when they were pulling me out of the water I could see my legs below me but I couldn't feel the water on them. … I remember the doctor telling me I wasn't going to walk."



Chapman has been giving updates about her condition ever since. Last month, TLC aired Rattled: A Paralyzed Mother’s Story about her. "I want to keep growing for my daughter; I want her to see a strong, independent mother, a strong woman that I want her to grow up to be," she said on the one-hour special. "It’s really important to me that she sees that."

Watch the video above.

