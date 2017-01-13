Robin Thicke and Paula Patton attend the "Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol" premiere after party in 2011. Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Paula Patton is offering new details on ex-husband Robin Thicke’s alleged abuse of their 6-year-old son, Julian. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the actress claims that it was officials from his school who first contacted child services after Julian allegedly told his principal and school’s mediator that his famous father had hurt him.



“I received a call from Julian’s school … from [the] Principal and Mediator … they advised as to comments and statements Julian made to them about the way [Thicke] hits and punishes him in private," Patton claims in the doc. "I confirmed that I had been hearing the same things, and that I did not know how to handle and was very concerned. … [The] principal and [mediator] called Department of Child and Family Services on January 4, 2017 to report their concerns about [Thicke’s] abuse of Julian.”



The Warcraft star, 41, claims that since the investigation has been opened, and ever since “Julian knows that [Thicke] is being told about Julian’s complaints, Julian’s behavior has become very concerning.”



Patton alleges in the document that Thicke has “spanked … yelled at … and grabbed [Julian] by the neck” before and that she’s “concerned that [Thicke] is engaging in alcohol and drug use while Julian is in his custody,” and that Thicke once “came to Julian’s kindergarten graduation … clearly intoxicated … [at] 8:30 a.m.”



Julian’s principal and the school’s mediator also claim similar accounts in their own declarations.

As previously reported, Patton has reportedly denied Thicke access to Julian and filed an emergency order asking a judge to restrict the Grammy nominee’s time with his son to monitored daytime visits only. A Thicke source close to the situation tells Us Weekly that a “judge denied everything in [Patton's] complaint”

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Thicke denies any wrongdoing and maintains: "On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage."



Thicke also claims that Patton is upset she wasn’t invited to his famous father Alan Thicke’s funeral last month.



“It is my belief that Paula holds residual anger towards me because I and my family would not permit her or her family to attend the funeral of my father on December 20, 2016,” the singer alleges in the papers. "Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father … As such, she was not welcome at his funeral. It is my belief that Paula only wanted to attend because it would have resulted in additional public exposure for her."



The DFCS investigation is ongoing.

