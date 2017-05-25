Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise visit to young victims of the Manchester attack on Thursday, May 25.

Her Majesty, 91, met with the injured and their loved ones at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. In one pic, she also was seen speaking with doctors and nurses.

As previously reported, 22 people died and several more were hurt after a suicide bombing following Ariana Grande's concert on Monday.

"The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement on Tuesday. "I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured."

Queen Elizabeth II called the incident an "act of barbarity" and thanked those who responded with "humanity and compassion."

Prince William and Duchess Kate also sent their condolences. "Like everyone, Catherine, Harry and I are left shocked and saddened by the tragedy that unfolded in Manchester overnight," Prince William, 34, said in a statement. "Hundreds of friends, parents, children, and partners are confronting unimaginable grief today, and we send our thoughts to them all. We also send our thanks to the people of Manchester for their display of strength, decency and community that is an example to the world."

