Queen Latifah's car was stolen at a gas station in Atlanta Tuesday, December 20, when a thief jumped into the vehicle and took off while the driver (not Latifah) was pumping gas.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, a male driver was using the 46-year-old actress' 2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 and had pulled into a Shell gas station in south Fulton County to fuel the car. While he was pumping gas, a white BMW pulled up beside him and the carjacker got into the Mercedes and sped off.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Although Latifah (née Dana Owens) was not in the car at the time, police later identified her as the owner of the vehicle. Authorities told Fox 5 Atlanta that they eventually found the Mercedes near an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. Security officials told the site they spotted three men near the car, in addition to the white BMW and another car.



The Emmy winner inspected the vehicle after it was tracked down, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, and discovered lemonade and fruit punch bottles inside. Fulton County Police are still searching for the thieves.

This isn't the first time Latifah was a victim of a carjacking. In July 1995, two teenagers stole the rapper's 1995 BMW 740i and shot her bodyguard and then-boyfriend Sean Moon in the stomach. Ricardo Rodriguez, 18, and Rashin Fortune, 16, were later arrested and charged with attempted murder and carjacking after Latifah identified them in a lineup at Harlem's 28th Precinct, The New York Times reported at the time.

