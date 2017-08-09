Started the day with a fall that led to a mild concussion...yet somehow looking not bad at 7pm...thank you to everyone on Long Island who helped me today in the emergency room & ambulance x A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Rebel Wilson is on the mend after suffering an on-set head injury on Tuesday, August 8.



"Started the day with a fall that led to a mild concussion...yet somehow looking not bad at 7pm…” the actress wrote alongside a photo of her sitting on a couch posing in a purple dress with hair and makeup done. “Thank you to everyone on Long Island who helped me today in the emergency room & ambulance.”

Wilson shared the same photo on Twitter, joking about her done-up appearance post-injury. "Slaying my mild concussion suffered today!” she wrote. "Won't be doing any crazy stunts the next few days though!”

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Australia native has been in New York filming Isn’t It Romantic alongside Liam Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra and Adam Devine. The film, which is scheduled to be released on Valentine’s Day 2019, follows a woman with bad luck in the love department who finds herself trapped in a romantic comedy.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Wilson has been sharing several behind-the-scenes moments from shooting the film in recent weeks. In one photo posted to her Instagram on Monday, July 31, she and Hemsworth share a romantic kiss as rain descends on them. Wilson simply captioned the photo: “Yep.”

On Twitter, she posted a shot from the same scene with Hemsworth explaining,"5am this morning! 5th Ave."

Later this year, Wilson will also star in the final installment of the Pitch Perfect films with Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Ruby Rose and Brittany Snow. The movie, which will be released on December 22, will feature the beloved group of friends coming back together post-grad for one last singing competition.



