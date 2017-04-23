Not impressed? Rihanna sparked backlash on social media after she Photoshopped Queen Elizabeth II's head onto her own body to celebrate the monarch's 91st birthday.

The "Love on the Brain" singer, 29, took to Instagram on Saturday, April 22, to share four pictures of the Queen's face superimposed onto some of her own fashionable ensembles. The raciest photo showed the Queen's head placed on one of the images from Rihanna's recent Paper magazine photo shoot, in which she posed in a convenience store with a Chanel suit barely covering her breasts. "It's not that deep," Rihanna captioned the post.

it's not that deep. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

In another shot, Rihanna Photoshopped the top half of the royal's body (including her stylish green hat) onto a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street in a green fur coat and over-the-knee boots. "Be humble," she wrote on Instagram, referencing Kendrick Lamar's new single, "Humble."



be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

The eight-time Grammy winner continued to quote some of her favorite lyrics in a third post, which saw the Queen's head atop Rihanna's red, heart-shaped fur coat. "Y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion," she quipped, using a line from Mariah Carey's "It's Like That."



y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion. 😂 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Rihanna's final Photoshop job saw the Queen — who turned 91 on Friday, April 21 — dressed in the crystal Gucci bodysuit that Rihanna wore to Coachella last week. "Cause u f--k like a [grandma] f--k, u just a amateur," she captioned the pic, referencing a lyric from Gucci Mane and her ex Drake's collaboration "Both." Rihanna later edited the caption to read: "Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here*."



#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Some Instagram users didn't find the Barbados native's posts funny and shared their outrage in the comments section. "Its rude you know. This is not funny. She's someone's grandma. Imagine if its yours," one critic wrote. Another added, "Rihanna is craving attention I suppose. The queen is 91 and deserves respect."



Rihanna's fans, meanwhile, didn't see an issue with the light-hearted photos. "This pic made my day," one member of the Rihanna Navy wrote, while a second fan added, "I love these."

Tell Us: Do you think Rihanna crossed the line?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!