Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Riverdale star K.J. Apa was involved in a late-night car crash following a 16-hour work day, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



THR says that the actor, 20, who plays lead Archie Andrews in the CW series, fell asleep at the wheel while driving the 45-minute trip home after midnight. While Apa was released from the hospital without serious injuries, his car was allegedly destroyed after hitting a light pole.

Apa’s costar on the Warner Bros.-produced series, Cole Sprouse, had reportedly planned to get a ride with Apa that night, however changed his plans last minute, the outlet said. THR added that after the scary incident, Sprouse requested that actors on the show working late hours be provided transportation home from set. According to the site, WBTV's policy is that actors are responsible for their own transportation to and from set, particularly when production is shooting outside the U.S., however a source claimed that the actors are told they can call a taxi or stay in a hotel nearby if they feel driving conditions are unsafe.

Variety reports that production on season 2 of the series, which premieres on Wednesday, October 11, has not been delayed despite the accident.

Multiple sources told THR that the crash will be discussed on a call between reps for the actors and Warner Bros. executives on Friday, September 22, however WBTV declined to confirm the meeting.

UPDATE: Us Weekly reached out to Warner Bros. and they responded with the following statement: "The safety of the cast and crew on all of our productions is of paramount importance to the Studio. Productions adhere to the Screen Actors Guild–mandated turnaround time of 12 hours from wrap time to next day call time for cast members. In accordance with industry standard policy, if any cast or crew member feels tired or unsafe at any time after working, the Studio will provide a taxi, a driver or a hotel room upon request. This is communicated to all cast and crew, both in writing and verbally, at the beginning of production and is reiterated continuously throughout the duration of production."

As for KJ's condition, the production company said, "First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that KJ Apa was uninjured during his recent accident. Secondarily, we want to specifically address the characterization that conditions on the set of Riverdale are of concern. We have a large cast of series regulars, and our actors do not work every day. On the day of the accident, KJ worked 14.2 hours. The previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours. KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him. The accident occurred last Thursday. Additionally, it is untrue that KJ was taken to the hospital. He was treated by first responders on the scene and released by them. We also sent a doctor to his home later that same day for a follow-up to confirm his well-being."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.