Rob Kardashian’s family is “disappointed” with his decision to go after Blac Chyna on social media, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.



“They did not agree with what Rob posted and had pleaded with him to stop,” the insider tells Us. “They know this is a very combative relationship and everyone in the family is solely focused on Dream; Chyna and Rob are adults.”

The Rob & Chyna stars share 8-month-old daughter, Dream.

As previously reported, 29-year-old Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-fiancé on Monday, July 10, after he posted nude photos of her and accused her of cheating on him during a rant on social media on Wednesday, July 5.

While his family — including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian — are disappointed in Rob, the source notes that Chyna and the Arthur George sock designer, who dated on and off since their April 2016 engagement, are no strangers to drama.

“This is not new when it comes to Rob and Chyna, but the concern, for Rob’s sisters and mom, is all about Dream,” the source tells Us.

Kardashian’s lawyer Robert Shapiro has since expressed Rob’s "regret" on his behalf, telling reporters after their court date on Monday that the reality personality’s behavior was “a spontaneous reaction.” (As previously reported, the drama started after Chyna sent Rob a video of her in bed with another man.)

The Arthur George sock creator and his legal team will next have to address Chyna’s recent claims that Kardashian was physically abusive following their December 2016 split.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Chyna alleged that “on April 8, 2017, Rob Kardashian hit me on the side, knocking me down and leaving a bruise. I had difficulty walking after that. I went to my bedroom and locked the door. Rob was so out of control that he broke the hinges off my door.”

The exes are next due in court in August.

