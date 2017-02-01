Ben Watts for Cosmopolitan

Everything’s coming up roses — especially in Ruby Rose’s bedroom! The Aussie actress, 30, opened up in a new interview about her outlook on marriage, her sexuality and, yes, even her satisfying sex life.



Chatting with Cosmopolitan for its March 2017 issue, the John Wick: Chapter 2 star — who came out as a lesbian at the age of 12 — candidly discussed her love life.



Courtesy Ruby Rose/Instagram

"I'm very confident and in tune with my sexuality. I feel very blessed for that, because in different places around the world, people can't be," Rose, who is currently dating the Veronicas’ Jess Origliasso, told the magazine. "I'm lucky I can explore.”



She added, “I have a very healthy sex life, and there's something very empowering, strong, and feminist about being open and comfortable in that world.”



While she is 100 percent comfortable in the romance department, Rose, who was previously engaged to fashion designer Phoebe Dahl, isn’t so sure she will ever walk down the aisle, even though she is passionate about marriage equality.



"According to the news, I've been engaged five times. For me, marriage is more about equal rights than the act of getting married," she told Cosmo. "When you don't have equal rights, it trickles down to kids who think, ‘My aunt's gay so she can't get married,' or ‘I'm weird because I feel the same way.' So it’s important to break down that barrier.”



Although tying the knot might not be a top priority for the former Australia’s Next Top Model host, starting a family in the future certainly is. “I'm more interested in having a loving, healthy, long-term relationship with someone I might want to have kids with someday,” she said.



The March 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan hits newsstands Tuesday, February 7.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



