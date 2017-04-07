Scheana Marie Shay opened up about her battle with anorexia after recently revealing that she struggled with the eating disorder in the past.



As fans saw on the Vanderpump Rules reunion on Monday, April 3, the 31-year-old confronted Stassi Schroeder, who had called her anorexic during the season. The “Shake That” singer admitted she was hurt because the eating disorder was a real problem for her in her early 20s.



In an interview on The Daily Dish podcast on Wednesday, April 5, that she was desperate to get super skinny in college. “I was 20 years old. I was going to be moving out to Hollywood. I wanted to be an actress. Thin was in 11 years ago,” she said. "Kim Kardashian was not a thing. It wasn’t cool to have a big butt. For me, I was like, ‘I don’t want to work out, so the only way I know how to get skinny is to stop eating.'”

By her graduation day, Shay was very underweight. “I remember stepping on the scale the day of my college graduation, and I was like 102,” she recalled. "I was like, ‘Yes, I’m almost under 100.’ I was proud of myself.”

The Sur waitress remembered that her friends were concerned and commented that she was losing her curves. She said that she eventually began to eat regularly again, but would take laxatives to maintain her thin frame. “I was doing any quick fix to get the weight off,” she said.

The Bravo-lebrity — who is currently dating Robert Valletta after her split from husband Mike Shay — said she recently shed a few pounds of “alcohol weight," but that she slimmed down in a healthy way. “I put on weight between 23 and 26 because I drank beer, wine, Champagne, Fireball, Jameson, everything with sugar, on a regular basis,” she said. “I eat whatever I want, whenever I want, and I work out, so I’m able to keep it off.”



