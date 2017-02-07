Ooh la la! Lady Gaga stayed in an impressive $20 million mansion in Houston, Texas, while preparing for her Super Bowl LI halftime performance on Sunday, February 5.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In the days leading up to the big show, the pop superstar, 30, posted up at the 10,000-square-foot Villa Encantado, courtesy of Airbnb. According to the listing on the rental company’s website, the home features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a variety of amenities, including a gym, sauna, movie theater, indoor game room, bocce court, pool and jacuzzi.



Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

The lavish home, which is available to rent for $10,000 per night with a minimum seven-night stay, is only a short 10-minute ride to Houston’s NRG stadium, where the New England Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons for the 2017 NFL Championship title.



After her performance, the “Perfect Illusion” singer posted a photo of herself posing by the front doors to the mansion. “Thank you @airbnb for the gorgeous home in Houston for #SB51,” she wrote on Monday, February 6.



Thank you @airbnb for the gorgeous home in Houston for #SB51 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:01am PST

Gaga delivered an epic halftime performance on Sunday that began with the six-time Grammy winner singing “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” on the roof of the stadium before diving headfirst down to the stage area. She then belted out a medley of her hits including “Born This Way,” “Poker Face” and “Just Dance” for the 13-minute set. Immediately after her Super Bowl show, she announced her Joanne World Tour, which Us Weekly first reported on last week.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



