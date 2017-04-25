Game, set, match! Serena Williams has slammed fellow tennis star, Ilie Nastase after he allegedly made racist comments about her unborn baby.

The mom-to-be took to Instagram to post a lengthy response after it was claimed Nastase asked: “Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?” when discussing Williams’ pregnancy during a recent press conference.

Williams, 35, whose fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, is white, then posted a perfect and passionate comeback.

“It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers,” she wrote about the former world number one who is being investigated by the International Tennis Federation for several comments he’s accused of making at the Fed Cup.

✊🏿 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

“This or anything else will not stop me from pouring love, light and positivity into everything that I do,” Williams continued. “I will continue to take a lead and stand up for what’s right.”

Getty

“I am not afraid unlike you. You see, I am no coward. “Does my sassiness upset you? Why are you beset with gloom? You may shoot me with your words…you may try to kill me with your hatefulness, but still like air, I rise.”

She then thanked the ITF for investigating the allegations and said they have “my full support.”

As Us Weekly previously reported Williams is expecting her first child with Reddit cofounder, Ohanian.

Instagram

She made the announcement with a Snapchat photo on April 19.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!