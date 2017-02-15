Serena Williams is serving greatness in 2017. In addition to an Australian Open win and her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Williams showcased her amazing body in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

And like everything the tennis superstar does, she totally killed it. Williams broke down the Turks and Caicos shoot in an SI behind-the-scenes video below. Her favorite bathing suit? An American Apparel high-cut cobalt one-piece. The Florida native also revealed she wore a thong bikini for the first time. “So for that to be my first shot was like a shot of espresso for me!”

#SISwim on sale now @si_swimsuit A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:30am PST

Exuding sexiness and confidence, the 23-time grand slam winner also dished out some major words of wisdom.

“I want people to come away with the fact that it’s okay to be comfortable in your body,” the 35-year-old tennis player, who was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel, shared with SI. She added: “It’s okay to look strong and to be sexy and to be a woman and to be unbreakable — all of those things. I really want to have that influence for people out there that have my body type. I want them to be like, ‘I look good too.’ That’s what I’m hoping for.”

SI swimsuit icon Christie Brinkley, her daughters, Sailor, 18, and Alexa Ray, 31, and Kate Upton also sizzled in this year’s issue, which celebrates women of all sizes at every age with its Swimsuits for All campaign.

“Those are the campaigns I want to do and the career I want to have – to inspire women to love themselves,” third-time cover girl Upton told Sports Illustrated. “It makes me proud to be asked back.”

