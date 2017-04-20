It’s true — they do exist! Us Weekly’s Travis Cronin tried Starbucks’ latest craze — the Unicorn Frappuccino. Watch the video above to find out what the sugary concoction tastes like to spare yourself the line and 401 calories (in a grande, that is).



Courtesy Starbucks

If you’ve been anywhere near social media this week you’ll know that Starbucks released the limited-edition drink in participating stores on Wednesday and Starbucks lovers everywhere have had mixed reviews of ecstasy and horror.

If you ask Us’ Cronin, “it sort of tastes like a really sour gum ball … and vanilla … I’m not really sure.”

But, there’s a catch — if you stir the magic drink, the flavor and color changes.

Watch the video above to find out everything you need to know about the Unicorn Frap.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!