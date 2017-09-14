Suits' Patrick J. Adams: 'I Live in a World Where' I Can't Post About Meghan Markle

Times have changed! Patrick J. Adams has quickly learned that he can't be as open about Suits costar Meghan Markle on social media anymore.

Last month, Adams, 36, shared a sweet photo of Markle, 36, kissing him on the cheek. He soon deleted the image, but didn't explain why — until now.

"I'm not good at it, I overthink every post that I put out and the ramifications and who'll be listening and how it'll be received," he told Esquire.com. "I posted this old photo I had found of Meghan and I on set. I went to bed, and woke up in the morning and realized ‘Oh, yeah. I live in a world where you can’t post things about Meghan.' I had this onslaught of people retweeting the thing, people thinking it was a recent picture, and I just thought, 'What the hell is going on?'"

"It was such an innocent moment of sentimentality that was twisted into something totally different. It made me feel like… why put myself through this?" he continued. "We're like brother and sister, it’s not like it was lurid or anything, but it just became a story that people wanted to talk about."

Adams and Markle, who has been dating Prince Harry for more than a year, have played Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, respectively, on the USA Network drama since 2011.

"It doesn't feel like it's one of those shows that changes television. But it's one of those shows that people love to have in between the shows that change television," Adams told Esquire. "There’s the show that’s going to change the way I think about art, and life, and myself, and my family, and then there’s the show I just want to watch because I love these people, and they make me feel good."

As Us exclusively revealed earlier this month, no one knows if the show will be picked up for season 8. “If Meghan decides not to come back for season 8, the show will still keep going if everyone else signs on,” an insider told Us. "She isn’t the main cast member on the show, and quite frankly, everyone already thinks she’s not coming back."

Markle opened up about her relationship with the 32-year-old royal in Vanity Fair's October cover story. "I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love," she told the publication. Us broke the news this week that Markle has also finally met his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.