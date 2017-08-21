Taylor Swift Ends Social Media Blackout With This Weird Post

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

No longer a blank space. Taylor Swift returned to social media on Monday, August 21, just three days after wiping her Instagram and Tumblr posts, deleting her post-2011 Tweets and changing her official website to a black screen.



Shortly after the drastic disappearances from Swift’s social media platforms on Friday, fans were quick to notice that the blackout occurred exactly three years after the announcement of 1989, the Grammy-winner’s most recent album.

Swift shared a video to her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday, however the return is just as mysterious as the disappearance of posts. In the 10-second clip, a snake-like figure slithers as the lights flicker.

Director Joseph Kahn, who worked with the singer on her “Bad Blood” video, quoted Swift’s tweet with the clip and added a smiley face. Shortly after, he wrote on Twitter: "In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May that the singer has been quietly recording a new album during her time off, despite keeping a very low profile in recent months.

"She's aiming to release an album this fall,” a source told Us at the time. "She's continuing down the pop route because 1989 was a huge success and fans really gravitated toward that album. She knows there's a demand for a new album and has really started focusing on making that happen for fans. She's just excited to get back out there.”

See the best reactions to Swift’s video teaser below:





#SolarEclipse2017: A complete eclipse only happens once every 30 years, everyone will tweet about this-



Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/R5Jv2w0dFY — summer (@slaylorstan) August 21, 2017





Haters: Taylor Swift is a snake



Taylor: *Embraces it*



Hater: pic.twitter.com/ToX7gdGgOp — Dayton / 7 (@hesotall_) August 21, 2017





eclipse: "finally, 38 years later it's my time to shi—"

taylor swift: pic.twitter.com/5Q9Y1DsanD — Maxwell Dunn (@maxwdunn) August 21, 2017





RT IF YOU’RE PROUD TO SAY THAT YOU STAN A LEGENDARY SNAKE NAMED TAYLOR SWIFT 🐍🐍🐍🐍 — ‏َ (@idwlfdeluxe) August 21, 2017





Taylor Swift deleted all of her social medias because after a snake sheds it's skin, it comes back better than before.

#TS6ISCOMIMG pic.twitter.com/IK83bPghqt — Demisus🌙 (@ArianaFenties) August 21, 2017





Y'all can have the eclipse I'm just gonna be watching @taylorswift13 social media all day. 🔮👀 Bye. — Justin Mikita (@JustinMikita) August 21, 2017





Taylor swift announces game of thrones cameo pic.twitter.com/drnWuJaaSA — Shitty Watercolour (@SWatercolour) August 21, 2017





