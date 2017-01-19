Florida teen Kamiyah Mobley, who was abducted as a newborn, is having a difficult time seeing her alleged kidnapper behind bars. The 18-year-old spoke about the situation during part two of her interview with the Today show, which aired on Thursday, January 19.

As previously reported, a woman named Gloria Williams was charged earlier this week with kidnapping Mobley. On July 10, 1998, Williams, now 51, posed as a nurse and stole Mobley from her biological mother, Shanara Mobley, from her Florida hospital bed. Williams raised the child in South Carolina and changed Kamiyah's birth name to Alexis Manigo.

"Yes, there are consequences for everything one does, but I don't think they should be so severe. It hurt me more that she was in cuffs," Kamiyah said on Today. "That moment right there is so surreal for me."

"I love her still. [I have] no anger [toward her] at all. None," she added. "It was like the regular stereotype mother-daughter relationship."

When asked if she thinks Williams is capable of kidnapping, she replied, "I don't want to talk about that."

According to police records obtained by NBC, Kamiyah told a friend more than a year ago that she was abducted. Williams reportedly confessed when Kamiyah needed her birth certificate and Social Security information in order to work at a local restaurant.

Kamiyah submitted a DNA sample following the revelation. She then reunited with her mom and dad, Craig Aiken, at the Walterboro Police Department in Colleton County, South Carolina, on Saturday.

"They felt like family. Just distant, like we hadn't seen each other in a while," Kamiyah told Today. "I have another family. That is more love. And for the people who have missing kids, this gives them more hope."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



