Looking for love. Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin wants to find love on MTV’s Are You the One? dating competition following his very public divorce from Kailyn Lowry.

In his audition tape, which was featured on the AYTO live after show on Wednesday, March 8, the former Air Force pilot opened up about his hope to find someone to share his life with.

“Hey, what’s goin’ on, everybody? This is Javi,” Marroquin, 24, says in the 30-second clip. “Most of you probably know me from Teen Mom 2. So if you know me, you probably know my story. You probably know what happened to me. And you know I love to love.”

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

The Teen Mom 2 star continued: “I’m out here looking for love and I just can’t find it. It’s not in the DMs, it’s not anywhere. I can’t find it. So if you do know about me, you know I have a 3-year-old little boy. He means everything to me. And yeah, I’m just trying to figure out who’s the one. Trying to take somebody out on a date.”

Neither Marroquin nor MTV responded to requests for comment. It's worth noting, though, that it may be difficult for Marroquin to take part in the dating competition show because he is currently in the middle of filming the remainder of this season of Teen Mom 2.

Late last month, Lowry, 24, shared the news that she was pregnant with her third child, and Marroquin seemingly reacted to the baby news via Twitter. (The pair called off their marriage in May 2016 and share 3-year-old son Lincoln.)

“lol y’all aren’t getting anything from me!” he tweeted on February 23. “It will all play out. … I’m focused on Lincoln, work and CrossFit. Ask me questions about that.”

Last August, Marroquin told Us of rumors that Lowry had cheated on him during his six-month deployment to Qatar, “I don’t wanna put too much out there, but she knows what she did. It’ll come out. What’s done in the night will show in the light. It’ll all unravel. I just gotta keep my mouth shut and watch everything unfold.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

