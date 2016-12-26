Jillian Harris attends HELLO! Canada Gala. Credit: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

She’s soon to be Mrs. Pasutto! The Bachelorette’s Jillian Harris is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Justin Pasutto. PHOTOS: 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Engagement Rings Through the Years The Love It or List It host, 36, announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, December 25. The couple — who share a 4-month-old son, Leo — posed for a family photo in bed in matching Christmas pajamas with their two dogs at Vancouver’s Opus Hotel. She captioned the snap, “Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!! OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE! @slipperygoose you’ve made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. #Finally #ISimplyAskedForOneThingForChristmas.” A new engagement ring can be seen on Harris’ hand as she plays with baby Leo.

Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!! OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE! @slipperygoose you've made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. 💍🍾❤️ #Finally #ISimplyAskedForOneThingForChristmas A photo posted by Jillian Harris (@jillian.harris) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:44pm PST

Pasutto reposted the same photo, writing, “Merry Christmas from the Pasutto’s! …. At least soon to be.”

On Monday, December 26, the HGTV star posted a photo of several breakfast dishes and expressed her excitement over their new relationship status. “Oh you know. Just having breakfast in bed with my ‘FIANCÉ,” she wrote.

The couple, who have been dating for more than four years, welcomed Leo on August 5. Before finding love with Pasutto, Harris competed on Jason Mesnick’s season 13 of The Bachelor in early 2009 and came in third place. She later became the Bachelorette for season 5 in mid-2009 and gave her final rose to Ed Swiderski. However, the pair ended their engagement in July 2010 after Us Weekly broke the news of Swiderski's infidelity.



