Not so fast! Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, cleared up all the wedding rumors about the singer and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, while chatting with Mario Lopez on his radio show on Wednesday, June 21.



The producer, 50, said her superstar daughter is taking her time before she walks down the aisle. “She is not eloping. She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu,” Tish said. “She’s so happy, and she’s always like, ‘I don’t know why everybody wants us to get married. It’s so perfect.’”

The Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer star pointed out that the “Malibu” singer is still young. “She’s 24,” she says. “She's got time.”

When the big day finally arrives, Tish said Miley will likely want a small wedding. “Of course I probably would [want a big wedding]. She would never do that, I don’t think,” Tish told Lopez. “She’s a simple, simple girl. I don’t think so. I want all my kids to have big weddings.”

Tish has previously said that she adores her future son-in-law Hemsworth. “I will say I love Liam. I’ve known him forever,” she told E! News last month. “Absolutely cannot be more obsessed.”

The former Disney star and the Hunger Games actor, 27, met while costarring in the 2010 film The Last Song. Hemsworth proposed in May 2012, but the couple called off their engagement in September 2013. After taking time apart, they rekindled their romance in December 2015, and Miley started wearing her engagement ring again.

