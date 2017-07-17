Steve Mack/FilmMagic

Following reports that LuAnn de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr. are struggling through their marriage, the businessman is shooting down split rumors.

"There is a lot of love here,” D'Agostino tells Us Weekly exclusively of their relationship. “We want it to succeed.”

According to Page Six, the couple has "broken up and gotten back together a number of times” since their New Year's Eve wedding and allegedly had a physical confrontation at an NYC restaurant last week.



As for the alleged incident, a source tells Us that the public argument was a rare moment for the duo. "I think that they got caught in public in a fight and all of the sudden that turns into them fighting a lot,” says the insider. "They haven’t really been fighting that much."

The couple’s drama has been an ongoing storyline on de Lesseps' Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of New York City. On the show’s May 24 episode, costars Dorinda Medley, Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill told de Lesseps that there had been rumors of infidelity by D’Agostino. "I'm totally, 100 percent sure about Tom,” de Lesseps said on the episode. “And that's all that matters."

The Countess previously forgave D'Agostino after he was spotted kissing another woman prior to their wedding. The Bravo star acknowledged the drama while live-tweeting the show’s season 8 finale in August, in which de Lesseps confronted her then-fiancé about the photos. "Finally #finale! Remember it was 6 months ago, Tom & I truly love each other,” she tweeted at the time. "We worked it through and are stronger than ever! #LoveWins xo."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!