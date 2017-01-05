Splash News

He was ready for that jelly! Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves in a barely there bikini during a pool day in Punta Mita, Mexico, on Tuesday, January 3, and her beau, Tyga, couldn’t help himself from grabbing the teen Lip Kit queen’s shapely behind.



Jenner, 19, has been showing off her enviable beach bod in an array of skin-baring swimsuits, which she has given fans a glimpse of via Instagram. However, the itsy-bitsy, black two-piece she wore during her pool day with the “Rack City” rapper, 27, has been her most revealing yet.



The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s display of her ample derriere calls to mind older sister Kim Kardashian’s epic, well-documented booty moment during an April 2014 photo shoot in Thailand. As fans will recall, the Selfish author, now 36, was photographed sitting on a red boat with her butt cheeks hanging over the edge with sand all over them. However, Kardashian’s then-fiancé, Kanye West, was not photographed copping a feel of the E! personality’s well-endowed bottom.



Aside from the “Rack City” rapper grabbing Jenner's glutes, he and the reality star were spotted packing on the PDA on a nearby lounge chair following their dip in the water at family friend Joe Francis' private estate Casa Aramara.



Despite their flirty interactions, Jenner was perturbed when content creators for her paid app shared a “very personal” post on Tuesday. The entry claimed she recommends sex toys and lingerie to spice things up in the bedroom.

“Hey guys from now on I won't be posting personally on my app anymore,” she tweeted, before explaining, “A post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. And it's unfair to me and you to think that those were my words. I'm sorry and I know we will figure something out so we can all be satisfied.”



The post, purportedly written by Jenner, said, “My relationship is everything to me” and went on to share “a list I made of things I do to spoil my man!” Included on the list were things such as waking up early to cook “T” (a.k.a. boyfriend Tyga) breakfast, and recommended, “Make your sex life fun! Spice things up with lingerie, toys and massages.”



Not long after the Time of the Twins author tweeted about the snafu, her app team released a statement, accepting responsibility for the mistake. “This morning, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period of time on Kylie’s app. This was a draft that was not in Kylie’s words, was not Kylie’s idea and had not been sent to her for approval,” a statement posted to her app read. “We’d like to sincerely apologize to Kylie for his mistake. … We deeply regret that this happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again.”



