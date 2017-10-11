Not over it! Tyrese Gibson addressed the drama between himself and his Fast and Furious costar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in an interview with TMZ, on Tuesday, October 10.

The “Sweet Lady” singer told the outlet that he’s not mad at the Baywatch actor for getting a spinoff, but that he finds it to be “selfish.” “Everybody’s coming at me like I’m hating on Dwayne about his spinoff but I’m not," the actor, 38, explained. "The truth is, I just wish he was releasing it at a different time.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Rich Polk/Getty Images

“He’s the reason we’re pushing the release date back now,” the Baby Boy actor said. “I just got a problem with Dwayne, it appears that he’s being selfish, it appears that he’s so focused on furthering his own self-interests." Gibson also revealed that a delay has only happened once before in the history of the franchise, and it was after Paul Walker's death in 2013.

“Fast and the Furious 9 is not coming out until 2020," the actor added. "That’s f--cked up.”

Gibson previously blamed the Central Intelligence actor for delaying production on the ninth installment of the action-film franchise in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 4.

Matt Kennedy

"#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU," the singer-actor wrote at the time.

Johnson defended his decision to do the spinoff in a tweet on Friday, October 6, sharing The Hollywood Reporter's article about Universal Pictures' plans to release the Hobbs Shaw movie starring him and Jason Statham in July 2019. "My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and built it out. #HobbsShaw2019," the 45-year-old actor tweeted.

The franchise’s main star, Vin Diesel, also addressed the controversy by sharing a photo of himself and Johnson on Instagram, saying the delay was not all because of the former wrestler. “I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed... but it would be unfair to say it is anyone's fault,” Diesel said. “As we plot the course to expand the Fast & Furious universe, one must be mindful to take stock of the roads we took to get here. The pillars of authenticity, family and most importantly, our loyal fan’s perspective has been instrumental in procuring success.”

“However, like any vehicle that has run around the globe 8 times, the franchise is in need of maintenance. My good friend and the godfather of Universal, Ron Meyer has granted me the time to do just that,” he added. “We have some very exciting news to share soon... stay tuned. Yours truly, Dom #FamilyAlways”

