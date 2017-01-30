Wait, what?! Winona Ryder allegedly couldn’t hear during Stranger Things costar David Harbour’s impassioned — and, um, very loud — acceptance speech during last night’s SAG Awards, according to star Gaten Matarazzo.

“I think it’s just because she couldn’t hear what David was saying,” the 14-year-old actor told TMZ while departing LAX on Monday, January 30, when asked about Ryder’s now viral reaction. “I think we were all just so happy to be with each other … it was awesome.”

Kevork Djansezian/WireImage

As previously reported, Harbour, 41, issued a “call to arms” during his passionate speech, but it was Ryder’s many facial expressions that triggered the latest meme after she looked everything from shocked, confused to proud while on stage as they accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. “I think every emotion humanly possible just passed through Winona Ryder's face,” one Twitter user perfectly summed up.



It turns out that Ryder, however, was seemingly unprepared for Harbour’s intense speech directed toward controversial President Donald Trump's recent travel ban. At one point, the Girl, Interrupted star, 45, could be seen mouthing the words, “This is too heavy.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In case you missed it, Harbour told the crowd that he "would like to say that in light of all that’s going on in the world today, it’s difficult to celebrate the already celebrated Stranger Things" and that "we are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting, and mysterious ride that is being alive."



