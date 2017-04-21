Courtesy Zachary Quinto/Instagram

Truly man's best friend. Zachary Quinto is mourning the death of his beloved dog Noah, who passed away "surrounded by love" earlier this week. Early Thursday, April 20, the Snowden actor wrote a moving tribute to his late pet, which he shared on Instagram with his 969,000 followers.

"Anyone who has ever truly known me in the last 14 years has known this true prince," Quinto, 39, captioned a photo of himself with his sweet dog. "Noah has been by my side through up and down. Thick and thin. Feast and famine."

The Heroes alum went on to describe how Noah changed his life. "In loving him I learned to love myself more fully," he wrote. "He taught me compassion and patience and generosity… and oh how he made me laugh. He made friends wherever he went. His spirit was pure. His love was legend. I am a better person for having had him in my life. But tonight we had to let him go. Surrounded by love he went to sleep. And may he forever rest in peace."

Quinto's boyfriend, Miles McMillan, also posted a heartfelt tribute. "We had to say goodbye to our dear sweet Noah last night," McMillan captioned a recent photo. "He was surrounded by love, flowers and music. I'll always remember his big grin and how happy he always was to get a little lovin'."

The Star Trek Beyond actor rescued Noah from a shelter 14 years ago, and later turned their adoption story into a short film, Dog Eat Dog, in 2012.



Noah was a frequent guest star on both Quinto's Instagram and McMillan's. The couple also have two other dogs, Skunk and Rocco.

