The show goes on! Christina and Tarek El Moussa are confirmed for a 7th season of Flip or Flop despite their messy split. The exes will star in a 20-episode season which is set to premiere on HGTV in December.

As previously reported by Us Weekly, the couple, who married in May 2009, called it quits on their relationship after an explosive fight that was made public in December 2016.



The Orange County Sheriff's Department told Us at the time that deputies were called to the real estate agents' home on May 23, 2016, in response to a "possibly suicidal male with a gun." An eyewitness told police that they saw Tarek grab a handgun from his safe before heading outside toward the trails. The reality star later told authorities that he had the gun to protect himself from wildlife.

Since the news of their explosive fight and split, the couple have been successfully co-parenting.

"The kids are really happy, they're healthy; Tarek and I are in a good spot,” Christina told Entertainment Tonight in March. “We have a lot of things that we're working on, cool things coming in the future, so we're just looking forward.”

