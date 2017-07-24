Now that’s true love! In an exclusive clip from the Monday, July 24, episode of Counting On that TLC is sharing first with Us Weekly, things got hairy between Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggar.



Host Daphne Oz had the couples play a guessing game during the after show part II, in which the Duggar ladies write down the most selfless thing their husbands do for them and they try to match their spouses’ answers.



Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, responded: “Put down the toilet seat.” The 23-year-old TLC star tied the knot with her husband in November 2016 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. They met in 2015 through Jessa’s husband, Ben, who featured the soccer player in their YouTube videos.



Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth recently got hitched on May 26 after six months of courting, making them the newest couple of the three by far. Her husband guessed “open car door.”



Jessa, who married Seewald in November 2014, wrote “Back massages” … but her husband revealed he shows his selflessness by “cleaning hair out of drains.” He even added a grossed-out emoji face to his whiteboard.

“And you’ve got a lot of hair, girl!” the host quipped to Jessa. Tune in tonight to Counting On on TLC on Mondays at 9 p.m. to see which married couple came out on top.

