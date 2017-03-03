Emma Watson is really demanding! The Beauty and the Beast actress took part in a hilarious hidden camera gag during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, March 3. Watch the video above!

Watson, 26, interviewed an unsuspecting nanny in the skit, but with a twist. "Emma Watson is going to interview a nanny, but the nanny isn't for her kids because she doesn't have any kids. The nanny is for her," host Ellen DeGeneres told the audience.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The Harry Potter alum wore an earpiece as she conducted the Q&A backstage in the green room, with DeGeneres feeding her instructions and lines to say. She immediately had a giggle fit, but did her best to hold it together for the most part.

"Here's the thing, you'd be my nanny. I got the idea — I was watching The Bachelor," Watson explained. (In Season 21 of The Bachelor, contestant Corinne Olympios often spoke fondly of her nanny, Raquel.)

"I started saying vagine, too," Watson said, referring to one of Corinne's famous lines.

The British star did her best to follow DeGeneres' directions. She repeated every word that the comedian told her to say, and didn't break character — even when she had to cry because her finger started to really "hurt."

At one point, Watson rattled off a list of demands. "I'm very particular, I don't like crusts on sandwiches. I don't like milk, but I like Red Bull," she told to the prospective nanny. "You know what, I like to go potty alone. I don't need you to help me potty."

The prank got even better from there. Watson went on to pull out a massive lollipop, threw her iPhone on the ground when she received a text she wasn't happy with and spoke to herself in the mirror.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the best little girl of them all?" she asked. "You are, Emma. You are!"

