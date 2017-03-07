Setting the record, er, straight. After looking for love on Logo TV’s Bachelor-inspired show ‘Finding Prince Charming' hunk, Robert Sepulveda exclusively sends a video message to fans of the show confirming he is single and no longer with the winner of the show, Eric Leonardos, a 35-year-old L.A.-based hairdresser. Watch what Sepulveda has to say in the video above!

Mike Pont/WireImage

“I can’t even go on a hike without people asking me about my relationship status.” The interior designer shares in the video shared exclusively with Us. “Eric is a super, super sweet guy, but we’re not together and I’m completely, completely single.” a shirtless Sepulveda, 34, reveals.

The inaugural star of Logo's talked-about reality dating series, Sepulveda dated 13 eligible gay men from around the country, but this might not be the last time we see the 34-year-old civil rights activist heating up the small screen.

“I have a lot of production companies that are interested in doing shows with me, so I’m going to focus on that and my pocketbook,” he reveals. ““At the end of the day, nobody’s going to take care of me, but me."

And in a twist, the former reality star also encourages women to try and win his heart. “I’m probably just going to start dating girls now, so hit me up on Instagram or Twitter and say “What’s up?”

So ladies AND gentleman, feel free to slide in Robert’s DM’s on Instagram or Twitter! Instagram & Twitter @RSJdesign

Robert Sepulveda's Facebook Page