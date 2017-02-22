Taking on “fake news.” Jimmy Fallon poked fun at President Donald Trump’s relationship with the media on the Tuesday, February 21, episode of The Tonight Show by launching a new segment called Trump News Network — which you can watch in the video above!

The late-night host, 42 — rocking Trump’s signature combover — impersonated the 70-year-old commander in chief while sitting behind a make-believe news desk.

“Welcome to TNN,” Fallon’s Trump said. “The only news network that is 100 percent fair and 112 percent factual.”

The Saturday Night Live alum’s “report” kicked off with comments about Trump’s eyebrow-raising reference to an unknown incident in Sweden that seemingly never occurred. The ex-Celebrity Apprentice host mentioned “what’s happening in Sweden” during a Saturday, February 18, rally in Florida. Though Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to clarify that he was talking about a story “broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden,” Fallon couldn’t help but use the gaffe in his skit.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Sweden is still reeling from Friday’s incident that absolutely did happen,” he said in Trump’s distinctive voice. “Details are still unclear but we’re getting word that it was definitely real, and 100 percent not made up. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the Swedish men, women and fish.”

TNN also featured a hilarious weather report from Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (Jenny Slate). “I like the sun. Whenever it comes out, I say, ‘Hello, sun,’ and look right at it, and sometimes my eyes burn,” Slate’s DeVos said. “…I’m a weatherman!”

Watch the video above. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

