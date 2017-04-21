Hungry for conflict. Phaedra Parks and Kandi Burruss butt heads over Burruss' new business venture during the second part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's season 9 reunion on Sunday, April 23, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The Bravo unscripted series' preview clip shows Parks telling host Andy Cohen that it was "deplorable" for Mama Joyce to visit a lawyer earlier in the season in an effort to find out if Parks is legally able to divorce Apollo Nida while he's in prison.

"I'm like, Why are you so concerned with what's going on in my life?" Parks, 43, asks Burruss, 40. "It's been so many things that her mom has said and done."

Parks adds that Joyce could instead be looking into why Burruss and Todd Tucker's Atlanta restaurant, Old Lady Gang, has yet to open. "Your restaurant that's not open — she could be working on that," Parks says.

Burruss fires back, "Um, we are opening this week, sweetheart." (Old Lady Gang indeed opened its doors last month.) The Xscape singer then claims that Parks has been contacting public officials to make it difficult for the eatery to launch. "Please [be aware] I know you already be trying to do your calling and trying to figure what we're doing, and so you can hate on us to people that you know down at the city," Burruss says. "Obviously, she's talked to somebody to try to do stuff, to have them come at me about bulls--t."

Watch the clip above. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

