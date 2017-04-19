There she is. Keira Knightley has officially returned as Elizabeth Swann in a new international trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which was released on Tuesday, April 18. Watch the video above!

The British actress, 32, has starred in the blockbuster franchise since its 2003 debut, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. She opted out of the fourth film, On Stranger Tides, and suggested she was gone for good in a November 2014 interview.

"It was an amazing point in my life, but it was a good five-year chunk. It was incredible, but I can't really imagine going back to it," she told Digital Spy at the time.



Knightley's story line in the new flick is still unknown, however. After all, she just briefly appears (blink and you might miss her!) in the latest sneak peek.

Knightley will reprise her role alongside Johnny Depp (Captain Jack Sparrow), Orlando Bloom (Will Turner), Brenton Thwaites (Henry), David Wenham (Scarfield) and Javier Bardem (Captain Salazar). She opened up about the cast while promoting the second film, Dead Man's Chest, in 2005.

"It's lovely. We all have a laugh," she told ABC at the time. When asked what the biggest challenge was in the sequel, she added: "I have a sword fight with two swords, which has been the biggest challenge but also the thing I'm most excited about. It's fantastic. … I was well impressed with myself."

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (the fifth in the series) hits theaters on May 26.



