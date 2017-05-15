Kylie Jenner is keeping it real. The 19-year-old beauty mogul opens up about the struggle of juggling her career and her personal life in a new trailer for her Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Life of Kylie. See what she has to say in the clip above!

“When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you. But they don’t,” Jenner says in the sneak peek. “I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am.”

As scenes from her adolescence flash onscreen, the Kylie Cosmetics founder reminds viewers that she began filming KUWTK with her now-superfamous family at the age of 9. “I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting ourselves into,” she tells the camera.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner then goes on to explain that she has two sides: There’s the glamorous social media maven with more than 93 million Instagram followers, and then there’s the young girl from Calabasas who likes to kick it with her besties whenever she isn’t working.

“There’s an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with,” she says, adding that she hopes Life of Kylie will help her fans get to know both sides of the reality TV queen. “This show is a gift to my fans. I do feel pressure to not let anybody down.”

The preview also shows Jenner taking a lucky high school student to prom, posing in an array of sexy ensembles for various photo shoots and even chilling with her BFF Jordyn Woods during rare moments of downtime.

“This isn’t Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she says. “This is like a therapy session. Now I can find what really is gonna make me happy.”

Life of Kylie premieres on E! Thursday, July 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

