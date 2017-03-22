She's back and more mischievous than ever! Lindsay Lohan announced on Tuesday, March 21, that she's plotting her return to the small screen with a new prank reality TV series titled The Anti-Social Network.

The show, which is being shopped around to various networks, follows the 30-year-old actress as she wreaks havoc on contestants' social media accounts for 24 hours and dares them to complete embarrassing challenges in order to win prizes.

Danny Martindale/WireImage.com

"I'm back, bitches," Lohan says in the teaser trailer. "I love social media. I am social media. Everybody knows you should never leave your phone lying around, especially near me. So, I've decided I'm going to hijack your social media — your Instagram, your Snapchat, your Facebook, your Twitter, all of it — for 24 hours. If you can pull off three challenges, you'll win some fabulous prizes."

The Mean Girls actress will be the mastermind behind the hidden cameras. According to a press release, the show will mirror Lohan's once-turbulent relationship with the media by opening the contestants up to the same criticism she has faced through the years.

"I've decided to dare people to really question how much their social media is worth," Lohan says in the teaser. "I am really good."

Should a network pick up The Anti-Social Network, it would mark Lohan's first TV project since her 2014 OWN docuseries, Lindsay. Last month, Lohan took to Instagram to ask Disney to cast her as Ariel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

