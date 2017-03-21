Get the popcorn ready! Mariah Carey announced on Tuesday, March 21, that she's making an animated movie based on her 1994 classic holiday song "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Watch the teaser trailer above!

The pop diva announced the upcoming film on social media with a video of herself wearing red-and-black-plaid pajamas and lounging on a white couch with a cute dog. "I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of my favorite Christmas song to new generations of families with my upcoming new animated movie, Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You," she wrote. "You're the first to hear about this exciting news!"

James Devaney/WireImage

Universal Studios is producing the movie, which will be released on Blu-ray, DVD and on demand just in time for Christmas this year. "Every holiday season there are traditions we can't live without. The tree, the stockings, the presents and Mariah Carey," a message reads in the trailer.

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, which is executive produced by the singer and her manager Stella Bulochnikov, follows a young Carey (voiced by Breanna Yde) and her dream of getting a puppy named Princess for Christmas. Before her wish can come true, she must pet-sit an unruly dog named Jack, who "turns Mariah and her family's Christmas preparations upside down in hilarious ways," according to a press release.



"Like the song itself, Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You is destined to become an enduring family holiday classic," Glenn Ross, general manager and executive vice president of Universal 1440 Entertainment, said in the release. "It is packed with family fun, holiday spirit, poignant moments — and of course, Mariah Carey!"

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" was released as the lead single from Carey's first holiday album, Merry Christmas. Since then, the song has become a worldwide holiday favorite and one of the biggest hits of Carey's career. She has performed the festive tune at a slew of television appearances through the years and even re-recorded the song as a duet with Justin Bieber for his 2011 holiday album, Under the Mistletoe.

