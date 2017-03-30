Happily never after? Modern Family fans freaked out on Twitter after the shocking twist on the Wednesday, March 29, episode.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

During the half-hour sitcom, Sarah Hyland’s character, Haley Dunphy, and her weatherman boyfriend, Rainer Shine (played by Nathan Fillion), went out to a romantic dinner. Rainer asked Haley to marry him and presented her with a ring — but in another surprising turn of events, she rejected his proposal and revealed that she was having second thoughts about their relationship.

Hyland, 26, took to Twitter to address fans on Wednesday after the episode aired. “Thank you guys for great responses to tonight’s ep!” she tweeted. "It was a doozy to film. 8 straight pages of dialogue and @NathanFillion killed it!”

People on social media were pretty thrilled that Haley doesn’t end up with Rainer. “I’m okay with Haley Dunphy and Rainer breaking up.. I wasn’t a huge fan of their relationship anyways kinda creeped me out tbh,” one person tweeted. Another Modern Family viewer wrote: “Just not feeling Haley and Rainer."

Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

Fans started calling for the show to bring back Haley’s former love Andy Bailey (played by Adam DeVine). “Can Andy andHaley please just get married now. Thanks. #modernfamily,” one person tweeted. Another agreed, “The universe is saying Andy. #modernfamily,”

It seems Hyland is on board the Andy train, too. A fan tweeted at her, “@Sarah_Hyland Haley gets asked to marry someone tonight who is NOT Andy? PLEASE SAY NO.” She replied, “I know,” with a sad face emoji.

