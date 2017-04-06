There’s a new girl in town. The Real Housewives of New York premiered its ninth season on Wednesday, April 5, and former “It girl” Tinsley Mortimer is back in the Big Apple with an unexpected roommate — cast member Sonya Morgan. Us Weekly caught up with Morgan and her costars at the RHONY premiere party at The Attic in (where else?) NYC.

“Tinsley is homeless and living in my house and walking around in ball gowns! She’s homeless, but glamorous,” Morgan told Us of her longtime pal, who joined the Bravo series this season. “Tinsley and I have been friends for years, and having her on the show has really brought new life to this season. She’s an amazing person.”

Dorinda Medley echoed Morgan's sentiments. "I think she’s great! We needed a shake-up after last season," Medley said of Mortimer. "Last season was really dark, and this season, there’s drama, but we all get to show our quirky sides and have a lot of fun. I think the fans like that." She added, "Tinsley really brings her own flair to the show — lots of Southern charm, lashes and lipstick!"

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Not all of the Housewives were so quick to warm up to her. "I wasn’t drawn to her right away, but there was a lot going on when we met. The election had just happened and I was really focused on that," RHONY vet Carole Radziwill explained. "I think she has a great story to tell, a really great narrative. She was an 'It girl' in New York, and they say if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. She’s already done it once, so I’m sure she can do it again.”

Last season, the drama on RHONY took a very dark turn when SkinnyGirl founder Bethenny Frankel told “The Countess” Luann D’Agostino that her then-fiancé (and now-husband) Tom D'Agostino had been seen making out with a Playboy model at the Regency Hotel in NYC, just a few months before their wedding.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage.com

"I’m excited for this season to be a little more fun, a little more lighthearted," D'Agostino told Us. “I’m also excited for Tinsley. I admire her — she came into a group of women who had a ton of history, which isn’t always easy. I admire people who can reinvent their life and move forward. I think that’s what this season is really about.”

Mortimer is moving forward from her high-profile April 2016 arrest for trespassing at her boyfriend Nico Fanjul's home in Palm Beach, Florida. She alludes to the incident in her tagline for RHONY: "A good set of lashes can fix anything…even a mugshot.

Check out The Real Housewives of New York’s new season every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.