‘Riverdale’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Counting down the days until Riverdale returns? Here’s a comprehensive guide of everything we know about The CW drama’s second season so far, which kicks off on Wednesday, October 11.

A First Look

The first trailer for the upcoming season (watch it above, along with some bloopers!) premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July, and it didn’t disappoint. Fans see Archie (K.J. Apa) carrying his wounded father (who was shot in the season 1 finale) into the hospital as friends rush to his side.

It seems like Archie knows more about the shooting than he lets on, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is theorizing that it may have been a hit. To hear Pop Tate (Alvin Sanders) tell it, the shooter was “the angel of death.”

Also, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is back to her maniacal ways, warning her burned and bandaged mother of the pecking order moving forward.

Number of Episodes

If you thought 13 episodes per season just wasn’t enough, here’s some good news: Season 2 will consist of 22 episodes, so buckle up for a lot more Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), Josie and the Pussycats and other Riverdale faves.

The Title of the First Six Episodes

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been teasing Season 2 episodes on his Twitter account for weeks now, and he’s already spilled the titles of the first six: “A Kiss Before Dying,” “Nighthawks,” “The Watcher in the Woods,” “The Town That Dreaded Sundown,” “When a Stranger Calls” and “Death Proof.” All very ominous and oh so Riverdale!

Fred Andrews’ Fate

Aguirre-Sacasa told the crowd at Riverdale’s Comic-Con panel in July that Fred’s (Luke Perry) fate will be revealed by the end of the season 2 premiere.

Veronica’s Dad Is Coming

Mark Consuelos joins season 2 of Riverdale as Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) criminal father, Hiram Lodge, and he’s going to be a bit of a mystery.

“He’s not like the Serpents, who are a street-level gang,” Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s operating at a much higher level and has tentacles everywhere. The questions will be: Is Hiram truly reformed? What does he want? How does Veronica figure into his plans? How will Archie figure into his plans?”

Veronica’s Bad-Boy Ex Shows Up

Veronica’s in a new relationship with Archie, and she’s dealing with her dad being back in Riverdale, so why not throw a bad-boy ex in the mix? Mendes revealed at Comic-Con that Nick St. Clair is going to bring out Veronica’s dark side.

“Dark Veronica is much darker than Dark Betty,” executive producer Sarah Schechter teased at Comic-Con.

New Reggie

A major recast is coming to Riverdale: Archie’s rival, Reggie Mantle, previously played by 13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler, will now be played by Charles Melton. Butler’s busy schedule forced the recast, but it seems like the new Reggie is already feeling at home. A romance with Josie is on the horizon.

Jughead Is Getting a Female Counterpart

Although Jughead won’t be a Southside Serpent at the beginning of season 2, Serpent Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), a bisexual Southside High student who producers have dubbed the female Jughead, will be “Jughead’s guide into the Serpent world,” Aguirre-Sacasa said at Comic-Con.

She also might spell trouble for Bughead, so watch your back, Betty.

Bughead Will Be Tested

Jughead being pulled into the Southside lifestyle will test our beloved Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead coupling, as expected.

“I think honestly with Jughead kind of going to Southside and stepping into Serpent territory, it’s very scary for Betty,” Reinhart explained at Comic-Con. “She doesn’t want to lose her man and also doesn’t want him to get into any danger. And I think it becomes a little bit of a Romeo and Juliet situation that she hopes has a happy ending — they both do.”

But will Betty be able to embrace the Southside part of her boyfriend? “There might be a pink leather jacket in the future,” Lili added.

Veronica and Archie Are Getting Serious

Veronica will step up to help Archie through this traumatic time with his dad, but don’t expect all their interactions to be heavy. Aguirre-Sacasa has teased that the sexiest scene in Riverdale history yet will happen between Archie and Veronica in the season 2 premiere.

Cheryl Is Taking Control of the Blossom Family

Cheryl burned her house down at the end of season 1. In season 2, fans will get an even “colder and meaner” Cheryl, according to Petsch. Plus, she’s taking charge of the family, and not even her mother can stand in her way.

Riverdale season 2 premieres on The CW Wednesday, October 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

