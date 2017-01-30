Crossing the line. Megan apologizes for getting too close to Nikki's guy on Tattoo Girls' Tuesday, January 31, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows lead tattoo artist Megan apologizing to her coworkers for dancing with a man who manager and tattoo artist Nikki has her eye on.



"I just wanted to say, you guys know I have a boyfriend, and I would never do that," Megan tells the group at the Springfield, Missouri, parlor. "I was just trying to make Bobby feel comfortable, and I didn't realize it'd be such a big deal. And Nikki's my best friend, and I would never do anything to intentionally hurt her. … I just didn't mean to hurt anybody's feelings. I'm sorry."



She says in a testimonial, "I didn't realize I was doing anything wrong, but I guess I needed to take a step back and realize that it's girl code."

Nikki reluctantly accepts the apology. "Just be mindful of who you're talking to, if someone else is talking to them," she admonishes Megan. "Be respectful of everybody's guys."



"I didn't like the s--t that Megan pulled, but at the end of the day, she's still my friend," Nikki says to the camera. "But will I be bringing boys around her? No."



Another scene in the episode features the team discussing the fact that Brad Pitt, who hails from Springfield, has said in an interview how much he likes the women from his hometown.

Watch the clip above. Tattoo Girls airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



