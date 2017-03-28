All hail the “Cuchi Cuchi” queen! Charo has proven herself to be one of the most lively and enthusiastic contestants on season 24 (or any season!) of Dancing With the Stars — and the internet can’t get enough of her extreme excitement.

It’s been only one week since the latest installment of ABC’s hit competition reality series premiered. However, the 66-year-old pop culture icon has already made an impact even though she nearly faced elimination on the Monday, March 27, episode of DWTS. As viewers saw last night, she was placed in the bottom two alongside comedian Chris Kattan, who ended up getting the ax.



The Spanish-born entertainer performed a paso doble with ballroom pro Keo Motsepe. Despite her passion, she was knocked for her timing and was told she was always one step ahead of her partner. She gave a fiery response, telling judge Bruno Tonioli — who’s from Italy — that his English isn’t good, and then seemingly charged for the judges’ panel when she received her dismal combined score of 25 out of a possible 40. Matsepe and cohost Erin Andrews literally had to hold Charo back.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Regardless of her few setbacks, she has maintained her vivacious spirit and hasn’t stopped doling out hilarious clapbacks to Tonioli’s critiques, giving social media users a whole lot to talk about.

“I LOVE @CharoCuchiCuchi! Thought she'd cuss out the judges for the scores she got!” one fan tweeted, while another wrote: “Charo has always been very entertaining. I don't know where she gets the energy.”

Take a look at some more online reactions below:

Yeah fun to watch that's for sure! But a handful!!! #DWTS #TeamCuchiCuchi — Laura Jones (@ljones2155) March 28, 2017

@keodancer Keep an eye on Charo, Keo!! She may slip away and go after the judges...#TeamCuchiCuchi — Meera Krish (@designer211282) March 28, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

