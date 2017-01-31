She's ready to dole out tips — and not just shark-related ones! TLC is launching a new advice series with Veronica "Pooh" Nash-Poleate called She's in Charge, Us Weekly can exclusively announce. Watch the hilarious first promo above!



The eight-episode series debuts Tuesday, March 7, and centers on Nash-Poleate — known for her YouTube video about shark attacks — making house calls to her fans to offer suggestions for people's problems, including romantic strife and parenting concerns.



One episode features the school guidance counselor helping to restore a CEO's fraught work relationship with one of her employees, along with aiding two exhausted parents with a struggling sex life. The season will also show her helping a young adult gain her independence, a wealthy individual find an improved love life, a retired husband who is obsessed with getting tattoos and two dads who butt heads over how to raise their 2-year-old son.

Viewers will get to see Nash-Poleate's personal life as well, as she spends time at home with husband Eugene and her son, Alden. She has similar concerns to most moms, as she worries that Alden devotes too much time to his electronic gadgets, and she pushes him to try learning piano instead. A later episode involves Nash-Poleate taking matters into her own hands when Eugene doesn't get around to fixing her car.



Nash-Poleate rose to viral stardom with her "Don’t Go in the Shark’s House" post on YouTube, as her blunt advice on how to avoid getting bitten racked up more than 20 million views.



Watch the trailer above. She's in Charge launches on TLC Tuesday, March 7, at 10 p.m. ET.



