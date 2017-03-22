Not afraid to laugh at himself! Ryan Reynolds poked fun at his former role as the Green Lantern and joked about going to “Canadian heaven” on the Tuesday, March 21, episode of The Late Show. See what he had to say in the clip above!

Reynolds, 40, joined Late Show host Stephen Colbert for his "Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars.” The hilarious duo laid down together on a picnic blanket as they stared up at a fake sky of stars and discussed a range of deep topics.

While chatting about the superpowers they wish they possessed, Colbert, 52, couldn’t help but take a slight dig at Reynolds’ 2011 portrayal of the Green Lantern.

"Oh, I'd like to have this super cool, alien, high-tech ring, and it's green and it has a lantern on it and I can use my imagination to make anything out of green light," Colbert said sarcastically, to which Reynolds quipped back, “Wow. That’s a really dumb superpower.”

For his part, the Life star would just “like to be able to pee in a public urinal when someone's standing directly behind me,” which Colbert described as “courage bladder.”

Mary Kouw/CBS

The two guys also spoke about the afterlife. According to Reynolds, he already knows he’s “going to Canadian heaven,” because "Canadian heaven is real. American heaven is inside the body of Toby Keith."

To find out how Reynolds and Colbert would spend their last day on Earth, watch the video above. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs on CBS weekdays at 11:35 p.m. ET.

