Y'all there are stingrays in the water😯 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

About face! Ariel Winter is back at it, loading up her Instagram with sizzling swimsuit shots, and this time, she's flaunting even more booty than usual.



In her latest snap from a vacation in Bora Bora, shared on Tuesday, January 10, the Modern Family star, 18, flaunted her assets in a black thong swimsuit. While the suit featured a relatively modest scoop neckline, it also boasted a low back.



Her coy caption? "Y'all there are stingrays in the water 😯."



Of course, Winter is no stranger to showcasing her curves. The body-positive star, who made waves in 2015 for embracing her scars after undergoing a breast reduction, often shares snaps of herself with a focus on her derriere, including one bikini clip filmed during a trip to Mexico in November.



JB Lacroix/WireImage.com

For those who have criticized the teen's racier shots, Winter shared this via Instagram in October: "To those who attack me with body-shaming comments your words are a reflection of what’s inside you, not me," wrote the actress, who is an ambassador for Dove's Self-Esteem Project. "The bullies I encounter online give me the chance to reaffirm to myself, and you guys, the importance of self-acceptance. I want to help girls realize that words and other people cannot define your beauty."



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



