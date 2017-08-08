All the Details on Rachel Lindsay's 'Bachelorette' Finale Dress

Slit decision! Only time will tell if Rachel Lindsay made the right choice by picking Bachelorette contestant Bryan Abasolo to spend the rest of her life with — but there’s no questioning that she chose a true winner in her dress for season 13's finale Monday, August 7.

Waiting for Abasolo, 37, to get down on one knee and propose, the Dallas-based lawyer, 32, looked absolutely stunning in a silver beaded Randi Rahm gown. The focal point of her one-of-a-kind couture dress: a sexy thigh-high slit held together by thin silver threads. The elegant frock — it weighed 30 pounds! — also had a high neckline and a short train.

ABC

Letting her dress steal the spotlight, Lindsay kept her jewelry simple. She wore only a small pair of dangling earrings — that is, until the Miami-based chiropractor slid a dazzling tear drop-shaped Neil Lane sparkler on her finger.

Lindsay tied her hair in a low, loose chignon. Her makeup included sparkly dark gray smokey eyes and nude lipstick.

ABC

This isn't the first time Lindsay has chosen to wear Randi Rahm on the ABC hit series. Her premiere dress, a white beaded Swarovski crystal maxigown, was from the same designer as well. She also donned Rahm's pieces six other times throughout the season!



Her look for the big evening was put together by stylist Cary Fetman, who styled Lindsay throughout her journey to find love.

"Watch who's almost ready??? @therachlindsay in a silver bugle beaded @randirahm gown as she just starts getting dressed. Watch for later when I show the whole thing. #makeup @ginamo11 #bachelorette #bachelornation @bachelorabc," Fetman captioned a Monday, August 7, Instagram of Lindsay getting ready.

