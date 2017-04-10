Oops! During a recent Love magazine photo shoot, Bella Hadid (accidentally) showed a new side of herself.

The publication posted an outtake — in which Bella is having a nip slip! — from their Love 17 issue on Instagram. In the sexy shot, the 20-year-old model looks stunning in a matching floral bra and panty set. It seems that raising her hands above her head, while wearing the strapped top sans straps, caused a wardrobe malfunction and exposed her right boob!

"Happy Monday," the magazine cheekily captioned the Sunday, April 9, Instagram, which credits photographers Carin Backoff and Lynette Garland.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Earlier this week, the sister of fellow models Gigi and Anwar, celebrated her mom, Yolanda, winning The Daily Front Row's Mother of the Year award.

"I am so proud of you!!!! My beautiful beautiful Mommy !!" Bella, who shares a special bond with her mother since they both suffer from Lyme disease, tweeted on Monday, April 3. "Obsessed with you!!!!!!"

Accepting the honor in L.A., the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, said: "I'm just honored to be a mom every day. I love being a mom. Every day I feel like it's a blessing."

