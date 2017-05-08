Blac Chyna and Rihanna Wore the Same Pink Gucci Sunglasses: Who Wore It Best?

The pink oversized square shades from Gucci’s spring 2016 line are fast becoming the ”it” shades of the season. Last week, both Blac Chyna and Rihanna wore the stunning sunnies, — but who wore them best?
Chyna, 28, hosted a pool party in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 6, accessorizing her look with the crystal-trimmed Gucci shades ($1,380). The Rob & Chyna star wore a sheer, long-sleeve, high-neck dress, showing off her tiny black bikini underneath. Her hair was a light shade of pink with loose curls, matching her rose-tinted Gucci sunglasses.
Just a few days earlier, Rihanna, 29, opted to wear her Gucci shades at night. (That paparazzi flash can be just a brutal as UV rays — we see you girl!) The singer was photographed wearing the pink specs as she left 1Oak in New York City, where she hosted a Met Gala afterparty on Monday, May 1. RiRi wore a Prada feather-trimmed pajama dress with two different snakeskin patterned belts. She finished her look with Prada feather-trimmed satin mules ($750) and styled her hair in a high bun.
Both ladies donned the lovely Gucci shades in completely different looks — which begs the question, who wore it best? Vote below!
