When decorating their homes, many people embellish their walls with family photos. Others opt for re-creations of their favorite paintings and photographs. Emily Ratajkowski? She has one of her own Instagram photos, comments and all, blown up big.

As the model, 25, revealed via — where else? — her Instagram page on Saturday, January 7, she keeps a giant Instagram photo of herself on her wall between a bronze mirror and a distorted painting of legs and red high heels. She captioned the pic, "Saturday at home 🌹."

Eagle-eyed fans will surely note that the photo in question is from Ratajkowski's 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, which featured the Gone Girl actress on a beach in St. Lucia wearing nothing but a painted-on bikini. Both the top and bottom of her "two-piece" were designed to look like guitar picks strung together, held up by metal strings.



The following year, Ratajkowski posted the snap as a throwback, which she captioned, "#tbt @si_swimsuit @mj_day @walteriooss St. Lucia 2014." The post has received more than 150,000 likes to date.



Still, we imagine her choice of photo has less to do with the number of likes (or her smokin' hot body) and more do to with the fact that it was taken during her first-ever shoot with Sports Illustrated. Ratajkowski's appearance was such a success, she appeared in the 2015 edition too.



