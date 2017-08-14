Camila Cabello who? Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Hansen graced the blue carpet at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 13, in Los Angeles looking all grown up (there was nary a see-through mini or sequin in sight!). The group, whose new self-titled album hits stores on August 25, may have nabbed the evening's top honors for Choice Music Group, Choice Group Song and Choice Summer Group, but it was their expertly tailored silhouettes that left the most lasting impression.
"When I met with the girls, we wanted a new look, vibe and energy for their album release,” explains the group’s stylist, Jessica Paster, exclusively to Us. “My inspiration was soft, summer colors starting with the olive green dress. I knew I wanted Dinah to wear that."
The girls chatted with Us about their outfits — read on for more below!
From left to right:
Ally Brooke Hernandez
“I adored the lavender color on my skin and the cape.”
Shoes: Steve Madden
Rings: Swarovski
Earrings: Vita Fede
Hairpiece: Jen Atkin x Chloe and Isabel
Normani Kordei
“It was all about the fit and I loved showing off my clavicle."
Shoes: Thom Solo
Rings: Effy and Graziela gems
Dinah Jane Hansen
“I just felt hot.”
Shoes: Aldo
Jewelry: Vita Fede
Lauren Jauregui
“I loved the edge of the pants and being in white.”
Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti
Clutch: Jimmy Choo
Rings: Effy
Earrings: Vita Fede
