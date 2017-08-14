Frazer Harrison/Gett

Camila Cabello who? Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Hansen graced the blue carpet at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 13, in Los Angeles looking all grown up (there was nary a see-through mini or sequin in sight!). The group, whose new self-titled album hits stores on August 25, may have nabbed the evening's top honors for Choice Music Group, Choice Group Song and Choice Summer Group, but it was their expertly tailored silhouettes that left the most lasting impression.

"When I met with the girls, we wanted a new look, vibe and energy for their album release,” explains the group’s stylist, Jessica Paster, exclusively to Us. “My inspiration was soft, summer colors starting with the olive green dress. I knew I wanted Dinah to wear that."

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

The girls chatted with Us about their outfits — read on for more below!

From left to right:

Ally Brooke Hernandez

“I adored the lavender color on my skin and the cape.”

Shoes: Steve Madden

Rings: Swarovski

Earrings: Vita Fede

Hairpiece: Jen Atkin x Chloe and Isabel

Normani Kordei

“It was all about the fit and I loved showing off my clavicle."

Shoes: Thom Solo

Rings: Effy and Graziela gems

Dinah Jane Hansen

“I just felt hot.”

Shoes: Aldo

Jewelry: Vita Fede

Lauren Jauregui

“I loved the edge of the pants and being in white.”

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

Clutch: Jimmy Choo

Rings: Effy

Earrings: Vita Fede

