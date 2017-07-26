Frederic Fekkai Launches a New Haircare Line

Say hello to your next good hair day! Editorial and celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai is launching an innovative new haircare product collection called The One by Frederic Fekkai.

Starting in August, consumers can pick up the new range that utilizes a marine complex to help combat hair damage that occurs as a result of pollution. The new line contains five different product ranges: Everyday, Color, Restore, Anti-Frizz and Universal Styling.

Within each range, there is one globally-curated ingredient specific to each formula to target specific needs. For example, the Brilliant One Collection is geared toward color treated hair is formulated with Red Sea Algae while the Universal One Collection is for everyday use and formulated with French Sea Heather.

While the items will be differentiated by their one hero ingredient, all of the products in the new line will have the same intoxicating scent, which evokes a sensual mixture of musk and the refreshing ocean spray.

And the packaging? Well it’s going to look great in Instagram posts. Each of the ranges has a unique jewel-toned bottles and metallic hues that go with their respective marine-sourced ingredient.

The One by Frederic Fekkai will retail between $26 to $40 dollars at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide. Additionally, they will be available in Frederic Fekkai salons in New York City, Greenwich, Dallas and Palm Beach.

