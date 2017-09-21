BACKGRID

Gigi Hadid has mastered the art of athleisure, monochromatic getups and supermodel street style. Case in point: her outfit she wore when she flew from London to Milan for the next leg of Fashion Month on Wednesday, September 20. The Reebok spokesmodel paired an ultra-glamorous (but still comfy and functional) heather gray sweatsuit with a next-level pair of matching Stuart Weitzman ankle boots.



The supermodel has been strutting her stuff in a seemingly endless array of fashion shows, including the Tommy x Gigi Collection on September 19, her second collaboration with the iconic designer, so it’s completely understandable that Hadid would want to rock an outfit that was equal parts fashion and function while she traveled. The Maybelline spokesmodel was makeup-free and laidback, but her look was lent polish by the ironed pleats in the sweatsuit bottoms and, of course, her coordinated Stuart Weitzman ankle boots.



Hadid’s fancy sweatpants had a gathered hem, so the booties were a perfect structured complement to her loosely fitting outfit and the texture added an additional level of contrast with her jersey outfit. To give her look a more classic effect, Hadid also layered on a denim jacket and finished the look with a pair of Oliver Peoples tinted sunglasses.



And there you have it: the perfect jet-set style twist on the comfy and cozy sweatsuit.

Tell Us: What do you think of Hadid’s travel style?

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.